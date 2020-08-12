LAWRENCE - School leaders have voted for a remote learning plan for the city's 14,000 public school students as the COVID-19 pandemic remains an issue in the densely populated city.
While a hybrid learning plan, with some in school time planned, was previously suggested, members of the Lawrence Alliance for Education on Wednesday night voted to embrace a remote plan.
The city has some of the highest COVID-19 rates in the state.
Special consideration will be made for special needs students in the district who could require in-school learning time or other accommodations, according to the motion, made by Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera.
A remote learning plan was the choice of the Lawrence Teachers Union, which represents 1,300 teachers, guidance counselors and support services staff. Union members held two socially distant peaceful protests in the past week.
"It's abundantly clear that this deadly virus is still spreading in our community, and would surely enter our schools if they open in-person. Our top priority needs to be protecting students, educators, and our student's family members - many of whom are elderly or otherwise especially vulnerable to COVID-19," said Kimberly Barry, teachers' union president, at the start of the meeting.
Before voting Wednesday night, LAE members expressed concern over attendance and engagement with a remote plan. Also, they wanted to make sure that children who receive breakfasts and lunches from the district would still have those meal needs met.
Superintendent Cynthia Paris said since school buildings closed last March due to COVID-19, thousands of meals have been delivered to families across the city.
"We will continue to offer breakfast and lunch for all of our families," Paris said.
Per Rivera's successful motions, all students will be surveyed about whether they have an electronic learning device — such as a laptop or tablet — at home, access to the internet and any food insecurity issues. Also, a team will be organized to find safe spaces in school buildings for in-person support services for students with special needs, according to Rivera's motion.
Dr. Ventura Rodriguez, an LAE member, said the alliance members should meet weekly to monitor the remote learning process and examine any issues.
Member Patricia Mariano, a retired Lawrence school principal, suggested teachers should be in their classrooms to conduct remote learning.
But Christopher Merlino, LPS director of facilities, said only six of 20 Lawrence school have proper ventilation or windows.
Mariano later stressed she made the suggestion "so kids would have a better connection to school." She said she would never want to see a student or teacher harmed by the virus.
Rivera, Rodriguez, Mariano, Julia Silverio, Jessica Andors and Noemi Custodia Lora all voted in favor of the remote plan Wednesday night.
