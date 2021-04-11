LAWRENCE — The trio of unions representing more than 1,500 educators, nurses, specialists, paraprofessionals, administrators and other staff at Lawrence Public Schools issued a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Cynthia Paris on Thursday night.
The unions say Paris “bullied employees back into school buildings” before they were safe, leading to the death of a staff member last fall.
A letter signed by the Lawrence Teachers Union, Lawrence Federation of Paraprofessionals and the Lawrence Administrative Support Staff Association argues that repeated pleas to Paris from community leaders and union officials to delay the reopening of school buildings were ignored.
Teachers Union President Kim Barry told The Eagle-Tribune efforts to negotiate a reopening contract, or memorandum of understanding, have been ongoing for several months.
She said about 97% of the three unions' members supported this week’s vote of no confidence.
When discussing specific concerns, Barry mentioned “the way (the district) rationed out masks, sanitizers and things at the different schools was very questionable."
Further, the unions say Paris refused to seek a waiver from the state to support a “safe” in-person return to schools, like other schools in the Merrimack Valley.
Chris Markuns, spokesperson for Lawrence schools said in a statement, “the interests of children and families have been at the heart of the districts’ decisions throughout, and it is disappointing to see union leadership misrepresenting these efforts. Lawrence Public Schools will continue to do what it has done throughout this crisis: put children first.”
Lawrence students began returning to classrooms April 5 on a staggered schedule.
The group is demanding that the Lawrence Alliance for Education, the receivership board that makes decisions governing the public school system, “take swift, immediate, and decisive action to protect students and staff, as well as the public health of our community-at-large.”
“There has been a lack of leadership and preparation to reopen the schools, both in regards to safety and to technology/operational needs (transportation issues, internet connectivity issues, failure to prepare and purchase microphones and speakers, etc.) from Superintendent Cynthia Paris,” the unions’ letter states.
When asked for comment, the chairman of the receivership board referred the newspaper to the school district.