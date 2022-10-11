LAWRENCE — The union representing paraprofessionals and support staff in Lawrence Public Schools wants State Education Commissioner Jeff Riley to come back to the bargaining table and negotiate “a living wage” with them.
Riley’s team walked away from negotiations after the last session, according to American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, which represents LPS paraprofessionals and administrative support staff.
He could not be reached for comment Monday.
AFT Massachusetts, comprised of 23,000 members, has launched a public petition calling on Riley “to negotiate in good faith for a living wage for paraprofessionals and administrative support staff in Lawrence.”
Lawrence city councilors and members of the Lawrence Teachers Union are among those who back the paraprofessionals and support staffers in the contract fight.
“While Lawrence Public Schools received $84 million in federal school relief and an $18 million increase in Chapter 70 state school aid this year — with additional substantial annual increases on the way over the next five years — Lawrence paraprofessionals and support staff are not paid a livable wage,” according to a statement released by AFT Massachusetts.
“They are often not able to support themselves and their families, forced to choose between food, medicine, or paying the rent,” the petition reads. “They earn far below what paras and support staff make in nearby communities, contributing to the district’s staffing crisis as experienced staff leave for neighboring districts or non-school jobs that pay better.”
“To recover from the effects of the pandemic, students need more of the instructional support that paraprofessionals provide, and families need more of the personal assistance that administrative support staff provide,” the petition continues. “That means Lawrence needs competitive wages that allow paras and support staff to support themselves and their families, so LPS can end the staffing turmoil that is shortchanging Lawrence students.”
Because LPS is under state receivership, Riley is ultimately accountable for negotiations.
Riley is a former Lawrence Public Schools superintendent.
“Lawrence can clearly afford to pay paras and support staff a living wage, and a living wage isn’t just the right thing to do for the people who care for and educate Lawrence students, it’s needed to tackle the staffing instability that is hurting students, especially those with disabilities,” said AFT President Beth Kontos.
The next bargaining session is scheduled for Oct. 19.
“We are just trying to get all to support us in Lawrence,” said Suzanne Suliveras, president of the paraprofessionals union.
She works at the School for Exceptional Studies on Haverhill Street.
The paraprofessionals and support staffers held a rally last month outside the Lawrence Alliance for Education meeting.
The LAE serves as the state-appointed school committee. There is also an elected school committee, but it has no power.
Lawrence School Superintendent Cynthia Paris, in a previous statement, said she is “confident we’ll be able to work together to reach an agreement, just as we have over the past year with unions for our teachers, cafeteria staff, custodial workers, substitutes and safety officers.”
