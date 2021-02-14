LAWRENCE — Columbus Day is no more in Lawrence schools.
Student leaders have convinced school officials to change the school calendar to eliminate the day named for the explorer. Instead, the day will be called Indigenous Peoples’ Day, joining a trend by communities, states and school districts across the country making the same change.
At last week’s meeting of the Lawrence Alliance for Education — the board governing the city’s public schools — Superintendent Cynthia Paris’ student cabinet proposed changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
“We’re living in the 21st century,’’ said Joshua Figueroa, a student at Abbott Lawrence Academy, which is part of Lawrence High School. “Historians have proven what happened during the time of 1492. It’s time that we celebrate those who fought for their lives, homes and families. Christopher Columbus should not be celebrated in our school system. It is time that we celebrate the true heroes of their time.”
The Alliance for Education voted unanimously to change the name of the holiday starting this year, on Oct. 11. The change affects only the school district calendar, not the entire city, said Ventura Rodriguez, chairman of the alliance.
Since 1991, a growing number of states, communities and school districts have decided to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day. They have adopted the new holiday to support native inhabitants and take the focus off Columbus, who has long been given credit for “discovering” the New World — a place where people already lived.
The Lawrence student cabinet has 10 members chosen by their high school peers to represent the student body on the Alliance for Education. The cabinet is responsible for bringing student concerns, such as the proposed Columbus Day calendar change, to school leaders.
Cabinet member Samarra Moreira said students took a detailed look at the history of Columbus so they could hold community discussions and research whether the calendar change would be welcomed by the school community.
The group then polled 1,246 students at Lawrence High School to ask if they would favor replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the school calendar. Fifty-seven percent of the students — 712 respondents — were in favor of the change, while 110 students, or just under 9 percent, opposed the idea, organizers of the poll said. Thirty-four percent of the student body, or 424 respondents, were neutral on the subject, the organizers said.
Paris said students who did not vote in favor of the change were “hesitant to say yes” and used a response section of the survey to note their a lack of knowledge about the issue.
Student Chantel Diaz said students proposing the change did research which shows history textbooks do not accurately portray Columbus.
“Christopher Columbus should not be celebrated in our school system,’’ she said. “What we were taught about him in school isn’t true. Looking into what really happened, we learned that there were native people living in North America before Columbus claimed it.
“Christopher Columbus enslaved Native Americans in Central and South America and sold them into slavery,’’ she said. “He was in charge of the murder of thousands of natives. Changing the name (of Columbus Day) is important because we’re forgetting about the struggle that the natives faced. We push them aside when we choose to celebrate Columbus Day. Instead, we should celebrate the true history of indigenous people.”
Diaz said making the calendar change was supported by more than 30 community groups including Lazarus House, Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council. Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and state Rep. Christina Minicucci also lent their support.
“It’s great to see (students) get involved and do what you think is right in your community,” said Alliance for Education member Julia Silverio. “It means a lot when the young people get involved and understand your history. If you understand your history, you’ll be able to deal with your future.”