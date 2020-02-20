SALEM, Mass. — The second suspect charged in a Lawrence murder last June remains held without bail.
Devin Hayes was arraigned in Salem Superior Court on Thursday, following his indictment on a first-degree murder charge after the June 18 killing of Ellis Wright, 48, of Lynn.
Niko Blanco, 24, of Amesbury, has also been charged with Wright's murder. Blanco also remains held without bail.
Hayes, of 21 Observatory Ave., #3F, Haverhill, was indicted last week by the Essex County grand jury on charges of murder and armed assault with intent to rob, according to copies of the indictments.
He will remain held at Middleton Jail. His next court date is March 17 for a pre-trial conference.
Wright’s body was found in a parking lot near 85 Manchester St. in Lawrence by a jogger on the morning of June 19.
Police reports in the case were impounded by the court after prosecutors claimed they could compromise the ongoing investigation.
Wright’s body was found in a parking lot on Manchester Street in Lawrence where the market and wholesale La Fruteria is located. A gun was recovered nearby, police said. The parking lot is next to Manchester Street Park and the Spicket River.
Pictures circulated on social media shortly afterward, showing the body covered in blood.
The victim was lying on his back and the handgun was located a short distance away from his left hand. A prescription drug bottle, car keys and a ball cap could also be seen nearby in a pool of blood.
Manchester Street is in the north side of Lawrence off Broadway (Route 28).
Both Hayes and Blanco have been held without bail since their previous arraignments in Lawrence District Court.
