LAWRENCE — Just in time for the start of school Wednesday, the Lawrence Teachers Union announced they reached an agreement with the district that protects "high risk educators and staff" during remote learning.
School leaders previously endorsed a remote learning plan for the city's 14,000 public school students. The densely populated city is considered a "red zone," with some of the highest COVID-19 coronavirus rates in the state.
The teachers' union wanted safety provisions and alternatives specified for when they were asked to teach from their classrooms when students were learning remotely from home.
The "Memorandum of Understanding" ratified by the Lawrence Teachers Union guarantees "work from home assignment" for employees categorized as high risk during remote learning.
The agreement also covers "employees living with people categorized as high risk" by the Centers for Disease Control or under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and "employees with childcare needs," according to a statement issued by the union this week.
The union, which represents 1,300 teachers, guidance counselors and support services staff, held numerous socially distanced peaceful protests this summer to illuminate school safety issues amid the pandemic.
"Throughout our negotiations with the district, our greatest priority has been making sure that vulnerable educators, students and their families are protected from the coronavirus. With this agreement, we've secured critical protections to ensure that high-risk educators and staff are not exposed to the deadly virus at work, and to reduce the risk of transmission among educators and staff working in the school buildings," said union President Kim Barry.
"We hope these protections will be enough to prevent avoidable tragedies as we conduct remote learning from the classroom," Barry continued.
Lawrence Superintendent of Schools Cynthia Paris praised the teachers in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.
"We know how challenging this pandemic has been for families, students and staff in our community," Paris said. "Fortunately, we also know we have great teachers and shared goal — the best possible school year for our our students. We're excited to be starting this year together."
The MOU also includes the following provisions:
- All school buildings will be inspected for proper ventilation and the union will receive copies of the full inspection reports.
- Six-feet of social distancing will be enforced district-wide.
- All staff, including those who might normally go into multiple classrooms and buildings, will be given assignments that prevent cross-contamination.
- Any employees who report having COVID-19 symptoms may either use sick leave and work from home, at their discretion.
"With the high rate of infection in Lawrence and the poor physical state of our school buildings, we remain concerned that some educators and staff who return to school will become infected," Barry noted. "We know there is still much to do in order to make our school buildings safe for students, educators and staff."
Focused on a successful start with remote learning, Barry said union will "continue to demand upgraded school building ventilation to prevent airborne coronavirus transmission, access to rapid onsite COVID testing to stop outbreaks, and other health and safety protections — before students return to the classrooms."
