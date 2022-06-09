LAWRENCE - The Lawrence Teachers Union has reached a contract agreement with the city that covers its past two years without a contract as well as the next three years.
The accord for the 1,200-members of the LTU provides annual salary increases that makes city teachers more competitive with surrounding communities, officials said.
The teachers will receive a wage increase of 13% over the five years of the contract -- an average increase of 2.6% per school year, according to the contract.
Among the contract's improved benefits is increased tuition reimbursement for LTU membership for graduate level courses.
Officials said the contract also "continues the existing performance-based professional compensation system that features advancement opportunities for teachers, a school-based, decision-making model that includes teacher voice and representation, and a novel dispute resolution process."
LTU President Kimberly Barry applauded the agreement.
“I cannot say enough about how far we’ve come to secure a fair wage package for our members,” she said. “We are proud to have honored the process of listening to all our stakeholders in reaching agreement on this long-term contract. It’s good for students, and good for teachers."
The contract was ratified by 82 percent of teachers Tuesday evening and then approved Wednesday night by the Lawrence Alliance for Education, the receivership board that oversees Lawrence Public Schools.
“This contract provides our hardworking teachers compensation that is competitive with area school districts, sustainable, and recognizes performance,” said Alliance Chair Ventura Rodriguez.
The contract was approved one night after the Lawrence City Council took a vote of no-confidence in School Superintendent Cynthia Paris, saying she refuses to attend their meetings to discuss school safety issues.
In the response to the no-confidence vote, Paris said she was focused on wrapping up the contract
“I know how deeply our teachers share our collective commitment, first and foremost, to do what is best for the children of Lawrence,” Paris said Thursday. “An essential piece of keeping that commitment is a fair, competitive contract that helps our schools hire and retain great teachers. We’re very happy to have achieved that."
Barry said other high points of the new contract include:
-- Creation of a "Committee on Substitute coverage" due to critical shortages in the district.
-- A committee to examine "Advanced and Expert Educator" level career achievement on the salary schedule so more teachers can be at this level.
-- An increase in tuition reimbursement from $900 to $1,250 per member.
-- Time increases for teachers to attend after-school and evening meetings with parents, community stakeholders and other school-based needs such as professional development and common planning time when the student day ends.
Lawrence Mayor and Alliance member Brian DePeña cited the importance of reaching this agreement in the current economic climate.
"Increasing fair salaries to keep pace with inflation and mitigate the talent shortage of our workforce due to the ongoing impact of the Great Resignation is a smart management practice. i applaud this collective effort," he said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.