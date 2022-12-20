LAWRENCE — Santa Claus arrived a week earlier than expected with a giant pile of books for Lawrence schoolchildren.
Members of the Lawrence Teachers’ Union, along with Saint Nick, handed out the free books and school supplies on Saturday, said LTU President Kim Barry.
The book titles included, “Mi Ciudad Sings,” “I Am Courage,” “Ambitious Girl,” “Soul Food Sunday” and “Stamped.”
Along with the book giveaway, teachers union members also volunteered with the Mobile Food Market.
Lawrence teachers regularly volunteer with the mobile market, where families can choose from a diverse selection of free fresh produce and dairy products, as well as frozen soup and high-protein items.
