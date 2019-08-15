BOSTON — A Lawrence teen is being held without bail on child pornography charges, involving a 4-year-old, according to federal court records.
Jakob Nieves, 19, who also goes by Dakota, was arrested by federal agents Wednesday night and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of distribution of child pornography, according to the records.
Nieves "identifies and lives as female," according to an affidavit written by an FBI agent who investigated.
Arrested Wednesday night after a search warrant was executed at her home, Nieves appeared in Boston federal court on Thursday.
She was taken into custody, pending a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 20, according to federal court records.
Nieves sent an undercover federal agent images and videos she produced that depicted her sexually abusing a child, according to the federal affidavit.
The video and images were allegedly produced in her bedroom, which is located in the 200 block of Lawrence Street, according to court papers.
The undercover agent communicated with Nieves through Kik, a mobile messaging application, according to the affidavit.
A search warrant was executed at Nieves' home on Wednesday night and "she admitted to distributing images and videos of child pornography to a user she 'met' in a Kik group geared toward individuals interested in pedophilia," according to a statement from United States Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Lawrence police detectives assisted with the search Wednesday night.
The charge of sexual exploitation of children provides for a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years and no more than 30 years in prison. The charge of distribution of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison. Each charge provides for a minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, according to Lelling's statement.
The case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 to protect children from exploitation and abuse.
