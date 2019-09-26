BOSTON – A Lawrence resident was indicted Thursday in federal court with sexually exploiting two children under four years of age.
Jakob Nieves, who also goes by the name Dakota, was indicted on two counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
Nieves, 19, was charged and arrested Aug. 14, and has been detained since then.
According to court and police documents, as part of an investigation into the use of Kik messenger for the trade of child pornography, an undercover agent communicated with Nieves via Kik. During the course of those communications, Nieves allegedly sent the undercover agent images and videos that Nieves produced, depicting her sexually abusing a child.
When police executed a search warrant at Nieves’ home on Aug. 14, Nieves admitted to distributing images and videos of child pornography to a user she communicated with in a Kik group geared toward individuals interested in pedophilia.
The charge of sexual exploitation of children provides for a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years and no greater than 30 years in prison.
The charge of distribution of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison.
The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
Each charge provides for a minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
United States Attorney Andrew Lelling and Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division, made the announcement Thursday.