LAWRENCE — Next stop, American Idol.
Local teen Jasslyn Rodriguez, 14, of Lawrence, was selected as one of three singers who will perform the national anthem at a New England Revolution home game during the 2020 season.
Rodriguez will belt out the country's song on Saturday, during the soccer team's home opener against the Chicago Fire.
She earned the opportunity by edging out the competition during the club’s ninth annual New England Revolution National Anthem Auditions on March 3 at the Six String Grill and Stage in Foxborough.
Rodriguez performed "Never Enough" from the Greatest Showman soundtrack, advancing to the final round where she was crowned a winner along with Rhema Renee of Brockton and Alyssa Wells-Lewis of Cambridge.
The guest judges, including New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell, first-round Grammy nominated artist Ashley Jordan and Gillette Stadium Game Presentation Manager Jack Craig, selected the three winners from a field of 10 finalists. Retired Revolution player and NBC Sports Boston Revs color commentator Charlie Davies served as emcee.