LAWRENCE — Blame it on a broken doorbell.
On Aug. 7, a reporter for The Eagle-Tribune attempted to get into a Planning Board meeting at a 12 Methuen St. office building, part of which is leased by the city's office of Planning and Development.
But the door was locked and attempts to use the doorbell were unsuccessful. Only a child could be seen sitting inside, at what looked like a receptionist's desk. He ran away when the reporter banged on the window.
Turns out the Planning Board was meeting in a conference room out of view from the outside of the building, conducting the public's business behind a locked door.
The reporter filed an Open Meeting Law complaint with the city on Aug. 9.
On Friday, Director of the Office of Planning and Development Theresa Park responded via email, saying the problem could be blamed on the doorbell, and other factors.
"An operable door bell has been installed so individuals in the conference room can hear when someone is at the door," Park said. "Note, this is only applicable for after office hours since we have someone stationed by the front door during regular business hours. The doorbell you pressed is a carryover from a previous tenancy and one that should have been removed but was not."
She added, "I don’t think anyone has ever used the bell. We certainly have never gotten a complaint about it."
In addition, she said the problem would be further solved by communicating with the property manager.
"At the end of every month, we will notify the property manager of evening meetings for the coming month," she said. "The property manager will program the door so that it is kept open when meetings are occurring."
Park said she thought it was an "isolated incident. Our administrative assistant who handles these matters just retired and the land-use planner was also out of the office. We are doing our best to ensure a smooth transition and to that end working diligently to fill the position as soon as possible."