LAWRENCE — Thousands of people attended the 99th annual Feast of the Three Saints over the weekend, honoring the three brothers and saints Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino. The feast is also a time for families and friends of all nationalities to come together and celebrate this longstanding Lawrence tradition. This year’s feast was the first since 2019 that spanned the three-day holiday weekend.

