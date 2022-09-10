LAWRENCE — Thousands of people attended the 99th annual Feast of the Three Saints over the weekend, honoring the three brothers and saints Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino. The feast is also a time for families and friends of all nationalities to come together and celebrate this longstanding Lawrence tradition. This year’s feast was the first since 2019 that spanned the three-day holiday weekend.
centerpiece
Lawrence tradition continues
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- By Melissa Davenport Berry | Historical Happenings
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence police officer on leave after arrest
- Tucker wins Dem primary for Essex County DA
- Coppinger locks down another term as sheriff
- Town pays Salem police officer $212K for audit fallout
- Athlete's Oath: Advice to athletes, coaches and parents
- DiZoglio wins Dem primary for auditor, will face Amore in the final in November
- Our endorsements: Coppinger for sheriff, O’Shea for district attorney
- HS Football '22 -- A day at camp with Central Catholic: Latham, Raiders looking for one step further
- Methuen man pleads guilty to 14th driving after suspension
- Lawrence police captain on paid leave after incident at 'Dominicanismo' event
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.