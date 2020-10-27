LAWRENCE — Mayor Dan Rivera on Monday officially cancelled trick-or-treating and any other city-sponsored or public Halloween events this year due to COVID-19 coronavirus.
The city continues to have one the highest COVID-19 infection rates in state and remains labeled as a "red zone" community, he said.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized door to door trick-or-treating as a high-risk activity.
"Over the past weekend we have had to add two chairs to our memorial — COVID's death toll in Lawrence has now risen to 146," Rivera said.
Children in the city remain on a remote learning plan due to the high rating.
"It would be careless to allow for public Halloween events to take place," Rivera said.
"We understand that this year has been full of sacrifices and disappointments, especially for families with children. ... We encourage families to seek lower-risk alternatives and not participate in door-to-door trick-or-treating," said Rivera. "If we want to be able to celebrate next Halloween, and Halloweens to follow, we have to take the actions necessary to stop the virus now."
City inspectors and the Police Department will continue to enforce the public mask mandate and "treat noise complaints in the city as possible spread events," Rivera said.
Instead of trick-or-treating, lower risk activities suggested by the city include:
- Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household.
- Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors and friends.
- Decorating your home, apartment or living space.
- Having a virtual Halloween costume contest.
- Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with.
- Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your own home, rather than going house to house.
Rivera urged residents to wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, wash your hands and stay home if you're sick. And, if you do test positive for COVID-19, isolate for 14 days.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.