LAWRENCE — The city is investing $600,000 in youth empowerment programs and continued police training in the wake of recent Black Lives Matter protests in Lawrence and across the nation.
"We heard the protesters loud and clear," said Mayor Dan Rivera in an interview Wednesday.
"We have done a lot of work to make the police department more community focused. But we know there's more to be done," he said.
Half of the $600,000, which is being taken from a city budget reserve fund, will be used to create and support "a range of accessible opportunities" for youth, Rivera said.
Proposals for the programs are sought from local nonprofits that work with kids, including the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence.
Rivera said it's "clear that we need to invest more money and time into empowering our youth, their ideas and perspectives, as well as improving their interactions with our police department."
"In light of the recent negative, national frustration around police brutality and the growing divide nationally between law enforcement and young people, the city will continue to prioritize and create empowerment, employment and anti-violence opportunities for our youth," Rivera said.
The other half of the money will be used to continue police training in de-escalation, managing implicit bias in policing, diversity and cultural awareness and related topics.
Due to statewide budget constraints, the police department's training budget for the next year was previously depleted in order to keep more officers on the street.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said the money will be use to bolster training. He pointed to a recent department-wide training with Zoila Gomez, an immigration attorney.
"We are going to continue to do more of this type of training and this will allow us to do that," Vasque said.
Rivera said he and Vasque are committed to staying "ahead of the curve" in police training that focuses on active listening, use of force, de-escalation and trust-building with the community.
Also, the police department will continue to enforce it's "Use of Force Guidelines" and "No Choke" policy, they said.
