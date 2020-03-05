Lawrence woman, 19, battling for life after weekend shooting 

LAWRENCE — A 19-year-old woman who was shot in Lawrence on Sunday morning is fighting for her life in a Boston hospital.
Angela Mateo, 19, is known to loved ones as a vibrant and outgoing young woman who cherishes her family and friends.
"She won't be the same," said Dimaris Rampersaud, Mateo's aunt, who described the teen's injuries as "very serious."
Rampersaud started a Go Fund Me account to raise money for Mateo and her family, anticipating her medical care and recovery will be extensive.
Sunday at 3:09 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots fired at 90 Market St.
Inside a car, officers found Alan Jimenez, 23, dead, and Mateo suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
Jimenez and Mateo had been dating for the past several months, said Marilisa Mateo, one of Angela's two older sisters.
Angela Mateo was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and later airlifted to a Boston hospital, where she remains.
"She'll be in there for a while," Rampersaud said. "We are hopeful she will progress."
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the case remains under investigation by Lawrence detectives and troopers assigned to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
Rampersaud said she learned her niece had been badly wounded from her brother.
"We are broken right now because of this tragedy," she said of herself and other family members.
A 2018 Lawrence High School graduate, Angela Mateo worked at ULicious Smoothie and Juice Bar at 280 Merrimack St.
She had discussed returning to school in the near future to pursue a business degree, Rampersaud said.
Marilisa Mateo said her sister excelled in culinary arts and she thought she would like to pursue some kind career in that direction.
Angela Mateo is part of a large family in Lawrence, but is particularly close to her two older sisters and "completely dotes on her little niece," Rampersaud said.
In her immediate family, Angela Mateo is the baby "which makes this even more devastating."
Rampersaud said her niece loves to dance and hang out with her friends.
"She has a tremendous heart. Her family and friends are everything to her. ... She loves children and playing with them. She's very charismatic and just loves life," Rampersaud said.
Family members do not know or understand what transpired early Sunday morning, she said.
"It's tough. It's really tough," she said. "We are broken about what happened to her."
Marilisa Mateo said Jimenez, who had previously lived in New York City, was a really nice guy who spent much of the last several months with her sister.
"She has so much energy," Marilisa Mateo said. "She is only 5 feet tall but she stands taller than most people."
HOW TO HELP
A Go Fund Me account was opened to raise money for Angela Mateo's care, which is expected to be extensive, family members said.
The account can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/angela-mateos-medical-expense-fund.