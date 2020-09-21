LAWRENCE — A woman was hospitalized Sunday night after she fell from a third-story window on Melvin Street, police said.
The 20-year-old woman appeared to be intoxicated when the accident happened around 8:25 p.m., police said.
Officers were first sent to the Melvin Street address for a report of a woman acting erratically.
When they arrived, police said the woman had fallen from a third-story window but was alert and breathing. She smelled strongly of alcohol, police said.
A neighbor told police the woman had an argument with her ex-boyfriend and started drinking excessively.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital. She was later airlifted to a Boston hospital, police said.
The extent of her injuries and condition were unknown Monday afternoon.