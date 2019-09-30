LAWRENCE — A 21-year-old Lawrence woman suffered minor injuries in a three-car crash on Interstate 495 at around 1:40 p.m. Monday, state police said.
The woman was trapped inside the 2018 Nissan Versa she was driving until Lawrence firefighters rescued her, according to Trooper James DeAngelis, spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police.
Firefighters used a hydraulic vise to get the woman out of the car, which ended up on a guardrail next to the left lane of the southbound side. She was transported to Lawrence General Hospital.
The driver was issued a citation, DeAngelis said, adding that the specific violation had not been specified as of Monday evening.
All three cars had to be towed. The other cars involved were a 2010 Toyota Matrix operated by a 60-year-old Acton man and a 2003 Subaru Forester driven by a 57-year-old Haverhill man.
The accident happened near Massachusetts Avenue. Traffic was backed up on both sides of the highway while firefighters freed the trapped driver and state troopers investigated.
The left lane of the southbound side was reopened by 3 p.m.