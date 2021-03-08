Lawrence woman wins $4M on scratch ticket

LAWRENCE — Maria Munoz De Espinosa got lucky in Lawrence as the latest winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery's “100X Bonus” instant ticket game, scratching off a whopping $4 million, according to Lottery spokesman Christian Teja.
Munoz De Espinosa chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000 before taxes, Teja said. She plans to purchase a house with her winnings, he added.
The winning ticket was purchased at El Rincon Dominicano Alex located at 773 Essex St. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the ticket.