LAWRENCE - Cooling centers are open and fire hydrants will spray cold water in numerous neighborhoods Wednesday to help residents cope with soaring heat.
Cooling centers are located at: The Center, 145 Haverhill St., 978-620-3540, and the Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence St., 978-620-3600, Mayor Brian DePena announced.
Both centers will be open through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, city hydrants will spew cold water at:
- Campagnone Common Park in North Lawrence (Parque Las Ardillas)
- Philip J. O'Connell Park in South Lawrence
- Bourgoin Square Park (West Street)
- Storrow Park (High Street)
- Beacon Projects
- Hancock Projects
The hydrants will be open until 7 p.m., DePena said.
Spray parks at 168 Newbury St. and the West Street Park are also open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DePena on Tuesday night declared a heat emergency through Friday. Temperatures are expected to run into the mid to high 90s throughout the week.
“We are experiencing extremely hot temperatures. In addition to our two cooling centers, please consider our hydrants, spray parks, and state pools below.” DePena said. “But most importantly, stay hydrated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.