METHUEN — U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley recently dismissed a myriad of legal accusations made by former police Detective Sean Fountain against City Councilors James McCarty, D.J. Beauregard, Michael Simard and Mayor Neil Perry.
In July 2016, Fountain, who had served on the council since January 2012, requested an opinion from the State Ethics Commission about becoming a permanent intermittent police officer while keeping his seat on the council. The Ethics Commission determined that he could serve in both capacities simultaneously, and Fountain joined the Police Department in August 2017.
“Intermittent police officers are not subject to the same training as regular reserve officers, patrol officers and ranking officers,” Kelley wrote in her 28-page decision that was rendered Sept. 22.
“They do not take the Civil Service Exam, which is required of the other officers. Intermittent police officers may not be promoted unless they take the Civil Service Exam.”
In the fall of 2017, the City Council voted on contracts for the Police Department’s patrolmen and superior officers. Although Fountain had not yet joined the ranks of Methuen police, he recused himself from voting on the patrolmen’s contract. However, he was assured by then-City Solicitor Richard D’Agostino that he could vote on the superior officers contract.
By December 2017, Fountain had reached the council’s three-term limit and was not eligible for re-election.
Because he had voted on the superior officers contract, Fountain claimed that he was subsequently “victimized [by the defendants] by a long and calculated course of harassment, retaliation and other wrongful conduct which sabotaged and ultimately destroyed his personal and business reputation.”
In addition, the council’s vote on the superior officers contract was investigated by then-Inspector General Glenn Cunha and the Ethics Commission.
Fountain also claimed that from August to October 2019, McCarty and Simard, who were running for council at the time, made “insulting remarks” about Fountain’s employment with the Police Department.
Beauregard, Simard, McCarty and Perry took office in January 2020. In the months that followed, Cunha and the Ethics Commission concluded that Fountain had done nothing wrong by voting on the superior officers contract. Yet, three other councilors were reprimanded for having conflicts of interest.
Fountain was later assigned as a detective in the Police Department.
In her decision, Kelley wrote that Fountain did not need to take the Civil Service Exam as this was an assignment and not a promotion.
However, Simard and McCarty disagreed.
“A detective who isn’t certified and bypassed the hiring process is working major cases, even homicides,” Simard said during a March 2020 council meeting.
The following month, McCarty posted a comment on Facebook that read: “WHY is former City Councilor (Detective) Sean Fountain the preferred handler of evidence rather than a 20-year veteran such as [Arthur] Hardy?”
In an attempt to defuse the situation, Fountain sent a number of cease-and-desist letters to Perry, the council and the city’s Human Resources Department.
Fountain also filed a complaint under Methuen’s Whistleblower Act on May 12, 2020. That same day, Perry sent a letter to Fountain stating that because he never completed the Police Academy, he would be “‘removed from the Detective Division and reverted to a part-time intermittent officer.” In addition, Perry limited Fountain to 32 hours per week and required that he move back to Methuen.
Beauregard expressed his displeasure in a June 2020 Facebook post.
“We must clearly point out how the Fountain situation is an insult to all academy-trained officers and has made a total mockery of the civil service appointment process,” he wrote. “Progress is being made but we will not stop fighting the corruption in that department. It is outrageous and unacceptable and needs to stop.”
In July 2020, Fountain was informed by Human Resources that his position in the Police Department would be eliminated at the end of the month “due to COVID and anticipated budget shortfalls.”
The following summer, Fountain filed a lawsuit loaded with 16 claims against the defendants. They included wrongful termination, libel and slander, intentional infliction of emotional distress and abuse of process.
In response, Attorney Michael Mazurczak, counsel for the defendants, maintained that his clients were “engaged in legally-protected petitioning activity.”
“The defendants engaged in activity protected by the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution and/or by Article 77 of the Massachusetts Constitution,” he wrote.
The court ultimately found that the defendants were protected by qualified immunity. According to Cornell Law School, “qualified immunity protects a government official from lawsuits alleging that the official violated a plaintiff’s rights, only allowing suits where officials violated a clearly established statutory or constitutional right.”
All claims made against Perry, Simard, Beauregard and McCarty have been dismissed by the court.
Fountain’s wrongful termination claim against the city remains.
