NORTH ANDOVER — Two lawsuits filed by neighbors continue to prevent construction from starting on the recreation complex the town plans to build between Atkinson and North Andover Middle schools.
Town officials had hoped to begin construction in the spring, according to Richard Vaillancourt, chairman of the Board of Selectmen. One lawsuit, challenging the Planning Board's April 2 decision to grant a special permit for the complex, is pending before the state Lane Court.
That court denied the town's motion to dismiss the suit so the litigation will move forward, according to Town Counsel Suzanne Egan.
The other suit, filed in Superior Court, objects to the use of Community Preservation money to pay for the recreation complex. The town filed a motion to dismiss that suit several weeks ago.
A Superior Court judge has yet to rule on the motion, Egan said.
Town officials intend to pay for the recreation complex by using $6 million from the local Community Preservation Fund, which is supplied by a 3% surcharge on real estate tax bills.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $8.75 million. The town has committed to providing $1.5 million from the general fund. The remaining $1.25 will come from private fundraising.
In the meantime, the Board of Selectmen decided Monday night to appoint a seven-member committee that will advise the town on how to maintain the recreation complex and what the hours of operation will be for he lights.
The School Committee, the Fields Committee and Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues and the schools' athletic director will each appoint a member of the panel. Another member will represent the people who use the Senior Center.
Deputy Town Manager Denise Casey pointed out that the recreation complex is planned to be a "multi-generational" facility.
Two members of the committee will represent the people who live near the complex, which is proposed for a 16-acre site bordered by Atkinson and North Andover Middle schools and the Anne Bradstreet Early Education Center.
The complex will include two playgrounds, one for children ages 2 to 5, the other for children 5 to 12; an amphitheater for performing arts, school and community activities; two fields with artificial turf that can be used for various sports; a multipurpose court for street hockey, volleyball, tennis, pickle ball and other activities; a basketball half court; an exercise court; a half-mile walking trail with rest stations; a picnic area; and a court for bocce and shuffleboard.
Town Meeting approved the recreation complex in 2018.