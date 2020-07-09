METHUEN — Twenty-three people are getting pink slips and 12 vacant jobs are being eliminated under Mayor Neil Perry's 2021 fiscal plan, which also counts on pay freezes, furloughs and other cuts to reach a balanced budget of $163.5 million.
The layoffs include 15 from the Police Department and another eight from the Fire Department. Two vacant positions in the Fire Department and eight vacant positions in the Department of Public Works are being eliminated.
Department heads and employees in most of the municipal unions accepted a pay freeze, 10 furlough days and a hold on step-increases — which is money doled out annually based on years of service — as a way to help avoid layoffs in their departments.
Unions representing the DPW, police and fire rejected the concessions, which is why they ended up with job cuts, Perry said.
"Some unions said no to that," Perry said, referring to furloughs and freezes. "If they agreed to the concessions, they would not see layoffs. I tried my best not to lose anyone."
The School Department, meanwhile, avoided layoffs after all but one of its unions agreed to pay freezes for next year.
City Councilors have received the budget and will begin hearings to review it next week, with plans to vote on it before the end of the month.
The budget cuts and layoffs come in the wake of the economic shutdown caused by COVID-19. Perry's budget predicts that while property taxes will rise by $2.3 million, most other sources of revenue will shrink.
New growth, for example, which is tax revenue based on new construction in the city, is expected to go down $151,000.
Perry estimates state aid will drop by more than $1.2 million. Local receipts such as motor vehicle excise taxes, permit fees and hotel taxes are projected to drop by more than $2.1 million.
The state aid numbers are still in flux, as Gov. Charlie Baker won't be able to announce the totals in both education and municipal aid until after mid-July when state taxes are due.
Further complicating the picture is that Congress and the White House are in a battle over the so-called Heroes' Act, which would provide federal aid to cities and towns all over the country to make up for lost tax revenue and lost state aid. A decision on that bill isn't expected until later this year.
Some department heads are holding out hope that the lost positions will be restored when, and if, federal aid is approved.
"I'm a firm believer the Heroes' Act will pass," said police Chief Joseph Solomon, who spent the day Wednesday driving around handing out layoff notices. "I think we'll get the money ... it could pass in the fall."
If it does, he said, he could bring 10 laid-off patrolmen back.
Solomon, meanwhile, was the only department head who refused to take 10 furlough days or the pay freezes as requested by the mayor. He didn't respond to a phone call for comment.
Perry said Solomon refused the furlough and pay freeze because the chief claims he is not being paid what is in his contract. Perry was unable to provide the exact number Solomon claims he is owed, but it is believed to be well over $300,000 a year. Solomon is budgeted to make about $298,000 this year.
Fire Chief Tim Sheehy, whose department lost vacant two positions in addition to the eight firefighter layoffs, took a pay cut as a result of the furloughs, with his salary dropping $6,000, from $225,374 last year to $219,374 this year.
"I'm hoping there will be some type of bailout, but I just don't know how it's going to pan out," Sheehy said.
The result of the cuts could mean a slight reduction in response time. It also means he will be reducing every shift by two people, which will affect staffing at outlying stations.
"Normally we have an engine and a ladder in service at the Howe Street station," he said. "This means we will be taking one or the other out of service."
He also said the department will run two ambulances instead of three, which will require greater reliance on mutual aid but will also result in lost revenue from insurance payments for ambulance service.
"We get it," he said. "It's a problem we're all facing and there's nothing you can do about it. It's a global pandemic and there's no money coming in."
Public Works Director Pat Bauer said that even though he lost eight vacant positions, he didn't have to lay anyone off.
"It's a reaction to COVID," he said. "What are you going to do? I've got eight positions I'm not going to fill, but the mayor gave me some flexibility to move people around so if any of those vacancies were critical, I could move people into those jobs. It was a good compromise and nobody got sent home. That's the primary goal."
Bauer said he also took a pay cut as a result of the 10 furlough days. He will earn about $125,000 this year.
"It was my small portion," he said of the pay cut resulting from the furloughs. "But maybe it saved another job."