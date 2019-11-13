LAWRENCE — This year's "Sharing Our Bounty Gala" fundraiser for Lazarus House promises to be a musical and inspirational event.
With classical guitar music from a former Andover resident playing in the background, and uplifting speeches from graduates of the nonprofit organization's culinary program, people attending the event are likely to be well-fed, both culturally and gastronomically.
The event kicks off at the Andover Country Club at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 with cocktails followed by dinner at 7 p.m. The evening also features live and silent auctions as well as dynamic bidding, during which people can bid on items for sale with paddles from their dinner tables. The event, always popular, has already sold out.
It is the main fundraising event for Lazarus House, an organization based in Lawrence that helps people struggling with poverty and homelessness.
Last year, the event was attended by more than 400 people, and generated vital support for Lazarus House programs which create hope and measurable successes. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera attended and spoke at the gala. One of the guests told her inspiring story of how she overcame homelessness and is now working and living independently.
This year promises to offer the same kind of inspiration.
Two former clients of the Lazarus House culinary program — Maria Montero and Deyaniri Garcia — will be among the speakers who will tell their stories of redemption and success thanks to the programs offered at the agency.
And during the cocktail hour, attendees should listen carefully to the classical guitar music being piped in through the country club's sound system. That will be the music of former Andover resident John Rafferty, who donates profits from his musical CDs to the Lazarus House.
The emcee for the event will be Paul Burton, a reporter for WBZ-TV news, while former broadcaster Susan Wornick will serve as auctioneer.
Speakers
Deyaniri Garcia came from the Dominican Republic at 17, with a dream of someday owning her own business. That dream was deferred for over a decade while raising two children as a single mother, learning English, and working as a housekeeper, seamstress and bartender.
Garcia learned of the culinary program at Lazarus House, where professional chefs share their skills with students.
“I applied, and was accepted! The teacher was very helpful and Lazarus House provided help to those in need of a better future,” she said.
Persuaded by Lazarus House that she had exceptional talent, Garcia opened Delish Bakery & Café, along with another young entrepreneur, Elizabeth Bautista.
Their creativity and craft was immediately seen in her cakes and desserts at the new bakery, but within months, her business became one of the hundreds falling victim to the Columbia Gas explosions. The new bakery was closed for 3-1/2 months, before reopening this year.
She hasn't forgotten what the program did for her, and she now helps a new generation of professional cooks by regularly teaching baking and decoration as a guest chef in the culinary program that launched her to success.
Maria Montero is also one of the graduates of the culinary program, after which she took a job at a nursing home.
But her real dream was to start her own business, so she started Dulces Marion, a Dominican dessert business she operates out of her Whitman Street home.
"The program will change your life," Montero told Merrimack Valley Magazine.
On Saturday night, a video will be shown commemorating their success.
Musical accompaniment
During the cocktail hour, music by former Andover resident John Rafferty will be played.
Rafferty said he and his late wife Robin, parishioners at St. Augustine's in Andover for more than 25 years, were regular contributors to the work done at Lazarus House Ministries.
"I was devastated by the loss of Robin to cancer in 2016 and had been thinking of a way to honor her memory," Rafferty said, noting that after she died he sold his house, quit his job, and moved to California to start a new life.
He picked up the classical guitar again and in July launched his website musicandcharity.net to tell his story and to make his music available to listeners.
He said the profits from selling his music will go to Lazarus House. Also on the website people can make their own donations to Lazarus House.