LAWRENCE — Lazarus House Ministries' annual Hike for Hope 5K walk/run goes virtual on Saturday, Oct. 24, starting at 10 a.m., with participants able to walk or run live with other locals using the Charge Running app. Donations made on Saturday at hikeforhope.org will be matched by sponsor New Balance, with all money raised going to renovate the Lazarus House soup kitchen. More information on how to take part or donate to the cause is available at hikeforhope.org.
Lazarus House Hike for Hope is Saturday
This Week's Circulars
- By Lillian Shapiro Special Correspondent For Real Estate Marketplace