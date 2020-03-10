NORTH ANDOVER — Now that Super Tuesday 2020 is history, North Andover voters will soon face another electoral contest — the annual town election March 31.
Four candidates are running for two seats on the Board of Selectmen, while three contenders are vying for two School Committee positions.
The League of Women Voters Andover/North Andover is hosting a candidates forum Wednesday evening at the North Andover CAM studio, 70 Main St., second floor. The doors will open at 6:30 and the forum will go live at 7 p.m.
"This event will provide residents with an opportunity to know more about where the candidates stand on various issues," said Heather McNeil, organizer of the forum. She said she is confident all of the candidates for selectman and School Committee will attend.
Selectman Chris Nobile, first elected to his position three years ago, is running for re-election. He is joined in the race by Laura Bates, Alissa Koenig and Luke Noble.
School Committee members Holly Vietzke-Lynch and Helen Pickard, also initially elected in 2017, are asking voters to keep them in office, too. Kevin Dube is the third candidate in this race.
Two candidates are unopposed: Frank Rossi is seeking another term as North Andover's representative on the Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee, while Edward Capodilupo wants to stay on the North Andover Housing Authority.
Selectmen and School Committee members serve for terms of three years. Elected members of the Housing Authority board have five-year terms.
All of the candidates have been invited to make opening statements and answer questions at the forum. Those who attend will be allowed to submit questions on cards at the start of the forum.
One can also email questions before Wednesday. Questions must apply to all candidates for a particular board and be of general interest, McNeil said.
The forum will be broadcast live on CAM access stations, Verizon Channel 24 and Comcast Channel 22. It will be replayed several times before the election.
Visit www.northandovercam.org for program information. The North Andover CAM YouTube channel can be viewed.
For more information, visit the League of Women Voters of Andover/North Andover Facebook page. To submit questions, contact McNeil at league@lwv-andovers.org.docs-internal-guid-9a02f90b-7fff-0a80-82a0-eca0d26f93b0
In recent years, North Andover town elections have not always drawn large numbers of candidates. Last year, for example, veteran Selectman Rosemary Connelly Smedile and School Committee member Amy Mabley were re-elected without opposition.