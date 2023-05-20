NEWBURYPORT — Lifestyle brand LEALLO is now open at 15 State St. in downtown Newburyport. The popular store features an extensive selection of soft wardrobe staples for women including T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, shorts, jackets, jumpsuits, and dresses.
LEALLO was founded in 2015 by lifelong fashion industry professional and Hamptons resident Meg Chiarello. The downtown Newburyport store will be the retailer’s first in Massachusetts with longtime Newburyport resident Kara Chiarello at the helm of the boutique.
“Over many years visiting my family, I simply fell in love with Newburyport and its welcoming residents, natural beauty, and authentic downtown vibe,” she said. “The timing feels right to open our first LEALLO in this amazing town and we are thrilled to be a part of its vibrant retail community.”
With an emphasis on keeping a low carbon footprint, LEALLO offers eco-conscious packaging, low water consumption dyes, natural fabrics and quality construction. The clothing is made from clean pre-shrunk Peruvian Pima cotton and high-quality cashmere, constructed in certified fair-trade factories, and designed to wash-and-wear.
“LEALLO is the perfect addition to Newburyport’s shopping offerings,” Rebekah Macchia, marketing director for Newburyport Development, said. “Shoppers will love the timeless styling and effortless comfort of LEALLO fashions.”
Newburyport Development owns the space where LEALLO operates.
