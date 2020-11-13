NORTH ANDOVER — There's a lot that Raymond Grady loved about teaching history but sometimes it could get tough, especially when it seemed that people weren't learning from the mistakes of the past.
In 2003, he remembers teaching a unit on Boston history concerning the deadly 1942 Cocoanut Grove nightclub fire that claimed 492 lives. While learning about that tragic event, 100 people were killed and 230 were injured at The Station nightclub fire in Rhode Island.
Grady remembers his students' concerns that a tragedy could have been prevented if only people had learned from the past. The two events had eery similarities, from locked exits and overcrowding to pyrotechnics gone awry.
"I remember the faces of my students coming into class the day after it happened wondering 'Why are we studying history?' 'Why are we doing this?'" he said.
Grady was able to show his students how history unlearned could be a detriment to society. That is one of the many reasons the longtime Advanced Placement U.S. history teacher is being inducted into North Andover Public Schools' Educator Hall of Fame, 14 years after his retirement.
"I am very happy, I am very honored and I am humbled," said Grady. "And I never thought I was the best teacher in my department, never mind getting into the Hall of Fame. I worked with giants."
Grady began his career at North Andover High School in 1971 after working three years at Exeter High and Junior High School where he taught social studies, U.S. and world history.
In 1971, Grady graduated from Plymouth State College (now Plymouth State University) in New Hampshire with a bachelor's degree in history with a minor in education. He obtained his master's degree in 1973 from Salem State where he studied history education.
Grady was nominated to the Hall of Fame by Superintendent Dr. Gregg Gilligan, the high school's former vice principal Peter Barry and Diane Freiermuth, a history teacher at the high school — all three were former students of Grady.
"The students and staff of North Andover High viewed Mr. Grady not only as a teacher and mentor but also as someone they could always trust," Freiermuth wrote in her nomination.
"Mr. Grady brought history alive and (made it) relevant," wrote Barry. "He saw the best in students and pushed us in ways that made us better students and citizens."
Grady is one of five teachers from the high school to be inducted into the North Andover Educator Hall of Fame.