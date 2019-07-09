METHUEN — All are invited to an informational session at the Methuen Senior Center, 77 Lowell St., on Wednesday, July 17 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Various transportation options are available to seniors in the Merrimack Valley, and this session should provide inside into the best for you.
Representatives from the MVRTA Bus and Northern Essex Elder Transport Inc. will be there.
Senior Charlie Cards from the MBTA will be offered at discounted prices.
Musical performance for seniors
METHUEN — Singer Tommy Rull will perform "A Musical Journey Through the Years" at 1 p.m. at the Methuen Senior Center. The free event is sponsored by the Methuen Arts Lottery Council.
Summer events on the boardwalk
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will present its first ever workout series on the boardwalk behind Harbor Place with a packed lineup of events throughout the summer, offering everything from boot camp to yoga.
The first movie night is at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. Workouts are at 8 a.m. on Saturdays in July and August.
Workouts aren’t all that the chamber and Harbor Place has to offer this season. You can bring along the kids for a movie on the lawn, or jam out to music on country night. The Haverhill Farmers Market will be open directly after the workout series to promote unity between community events.
For a listing of events, visit haverhillchamber.com.
Explore Moon to Mars with NASA
HAVERHILL — The public library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo program from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. The library will be streaming this event live from NASA. The Apollo lunar flights may have ended in 1972, but the moon has remained of great interest to NASA and scientists around the world. Explore with us as we take a look back at the historic program while we prepare to send humans back to the Moon, this time to stay.
Concerts on the Common kick off on Friday
HAVERHILL — The 2019 Bradford Common outdoor Friday night music series kicks off on July 12 with a performance by the Squeezebox Stompers. Openings acts in this series begin at 6 p.m., followed by featured acts at 7 p.m. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and the kids.
The series is presented by the First Church of Christ. In the event of rain, shows will be canceled at 2 p.m. and notices will be posted at paulprue.com.
July 19, Paul Prue and the Mississippi Delta Kings; July 26, the Mike Fioretti Band; Aug. 2, the Barrelhouse Brotherhood; Aug. 9, the Rampage Trio, and Aug. 16, the Julie Dougherty Band. Rain date is Aug. 23.
Golf tournament to benefit Lazarus House, those in need
ANDOVER — Lazarus House Ministries will host a "Drive for Dignity" golf tournament Monday, July 15 at Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St. Golf, dinner, raffles, and auctions will benefit those struggling with poverty and homelessness. Register at lazarushouse.org/golf-tournament.