LAWRENCE — When George Abboud was 10 years old, his family fled the civil war in Lebanon and came to America.
Now with a daughter of a similar age he comes to the annual Mahrajan festival at the St. Anthony Maronite Church, looking to find a taste of the home and childhood he was forced to abandon.
The Rev. Elie Mikhael said about 10,000 people will pass through the tents during the three-day festival, which brought, pastries, dancing and a whole lot of Shawarma to the area over the weekend.
“Everything is homemade,” he said.
Located on Amesbury Street in Lawrence, the festival took place behind the church. The church itself appears modern, a mix of right triangles and religious imagery. Atop sits a tree, a symbol for Lebanon
“I remember quite a bit,” said George Abboud, of his years in Lebanon.
Though he said sadly the strongest memories he has are of the brutal civil war that destroyed his home and dispersed much of his community across the globe.
“We lost everything,” he said. “If we were to go back we would have been killed.”
George Abboud grew up in the southern part of Lebanon, where there was “quite a bit of nastiness.” He said the last straw was seeing his home ransacked.
Though he does have good memories, specifically of childhood adventures in the mountains and at the beach.
In 2008, George Abboud returned to Lebanon to marry his now wife Alya Abboud.
They live in Hudson, New Hampshire, so they only make it to the church a few times a year, but he said they are still keeping the culture alive.
“My son is learning how to read Arabic,” he said.
He said the festival brings back memories of childhood.
“It does take you back, and it’s nice for my kids to experience it too,” he said.
“It reminds me of my life in Lebanon,” Alya Abboud added.
“Like the food, the mass,” she said. “The music in Arabic, everything — the language, the people around me. I can hear them talking Arabic.”
“I miss my country and I cannot go because the situation is bad,” she said.
Among her favorites at the festival was Tabouli and a dance called Dabkeh.
“It reminds me of when I go to parties in my country,” she said of the dance, which involves a lot of jumping.
During the Lebanese civil war Mikhael said immigrants came to Lawrence looking for relatives.
He added that many in the community have an emotional attachment to the church, which serve about 2,000 families.
He added that Maronite Christians have been in Lawrence since the 1890s.
Mikhael said the festival also has a lot of participation and help from the younger generation.
Sitting with friends, Gio Abounasr, 21, said the event means a lot to him.
“It means everything to me, when they didn’t have it during Covid it was miserable,” he said. “It’s a social event for us.”
“The people are my favorite part, the dancing, the vibe, it’s just great,” said Abounasr, who is fluent in Arabic.
Food is also very important.
“If I come to a Mahrajan and I don’t have a shawarma I don’t feel satisfied,” he said. “I had like three yesterday, back to back.”
He said being Lebanese is “way of life.”
“This is my first time here,” Dom Drapeau, a friend of Abounasr said. “A lot of positive people, everyone I have met so far has been very nice.”
Behind one of the many stalls, Amale Harb showed off her goods, which included Rosary, flags, kettles and hats.
She added that the Lebanese are known for their hospitality.
“We love seeing people from all backgrounds here,” said Abounasr. “I would like to encourage all people to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.