Legion baseball team honored by City Council

LAWRENCE — Although the team came up one win shy of going to the American Legion World Series last summer, the City Council treated them like winners they are Tuesday night.
District E City Councilor David Abdoo and the other eight city councilors gave the players present and the two coaches signed proclamations to commemorate the amazing season of the 19-and-under Legion team from Lawrence.
"They captured the attention of everyone in the city," Abdoo said. "They caught fire, went to the quarterfinals, then the state finals. They are the state champions."
They lost 3-1 in the final game of the Northeast Regional tournament in Worcester in August against Shrewsbury.
But the loss was preceded by a highly successful run. For years there had been no Legion team in Lawrence. Two years ago, the team was resurrected and this season they found huge success.
Julio Ramos, the team manager, thanked the council and the city for supporting the team and the city's youth.
"We have to fight for the future of our youth," Ramos said. "I'm glad we are here surrounded by people in this chamber who fight for our kids."
He noted that the Tuesday night event was fitting because it came so close to Veterans Day.
"American Legion baseball was created by the veterans of World War I and II who came back and wanted to make baseball available to the youth of our nation," he said.
He then read the names of the players, and, one by one, they went up, picked up their proclamation, and then walked around the council chambers, shaking the hands of city officials at the dais.
"A lot of our kids aren't here," he said, noting that many of them are in college. "They are getting an education. We encourage our kids to go to school. Education first, then baseball."
He was proud of the team.
"We won like gentlemen, and lost like gentlemen," he said.