BOSTON -- Tough state restrictions on marketing and advertising of marijuana mean billboards are one of the few places cannabis businesses can showcase their products.
Companies likes Weedmaps, a California-based online cannabis directory, have gobbled up ad space on billboards since recreational sales of the drug began last year, touting the benefits of legalization and directing people to visit their website. Cannabis retailers also have taken out billboard ads to help them stand out from competitors.
But critics say pot billboards are proliferating. They're pushing for even tougher advertising restrictions aimed at keeping the drug out of the hands of underage users.
A proposal filed by Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, would outlaw the use of billboards by recreational and medical marijuana companies statewide.
DiZoglio said marijuana companies are flouting state restrictions on cannabis advertising by displaying ads on billboards in communities where young people can see them.
"The goal of the Legislature was to ensure that these billboards are not going to be placed in communities where children are going to be exposed to them," she said. "But we know that isn't happening."
She cited a dispute over a billboard ad by Weedmaps that hung over a bus stop in Haverhill until the city forced the company to remove it following complaints that the messaging targeted youth.
Proponents compare the tough restrictions on pot advertising to those on tobacco products put in place several decades ago as part of public health campaigns aimed at curbing teen smoking.
"We know advertising of marijuana products is tied to increased use of the drug," said Jody Hensley, a policy adviser for the anti-legalization group Massachusetts Prevention Alliance, which supports a ban. "There's broad agreement that young people shouldn't use marijuana, and one of the proven methods to prevent that is prohibiting advertising that reaches them."
Pot industry advocates oppose a ban, arguing that it's driven by anti-marijuana hysteria and will block legitimate companies from marketing legal products.
"The rules on advertising and marketing are already very strict, and we don't want to see regulations that further restrict their ability to reach customers," said David O'Brien, president of the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association. "The fact is we're already very limited in what we can do on billboards, so that some folks want to strangle that is a bit surprising."
He said many of the state's legal marijuana dispensaries, whose marketing and advertising activities are closely limited, rely on billboard ads to attract customers.
The 2016 voter-approved law that legalized recreational marijuana didn't set restrictions on pot advertising. The restrictions came two years later, when the Legislature passed rules banning marijuana advertising on public property or designed to appeal to minors, among other requirements for marketing marijuana products.
Under the restrictions, which were later adopted by the five-member Cannabis Control Commission, TV, radio, print and even billboard advertising are banned unless at least 85% of the audience is over 21.
Coupons, free samples, prizes, discounts or other promotional activities — including distribution of branded pot merchandise — also prohibited.
Advertising such as signs outside a marijuana retail outlet as well as direct marketing to customers through email, texts or other forms of communication is not allowed.
Marijuana retailers are allowed to have websites and a social media presence under the rules, but they must verify that visitors to those sites are adults.
Broadcasters, who are licensed by the federal government, are reluctant to air pot ads because the drug is still illegal under federal law. And social media sites, online ad networks, newspapers and other print publications have partial or outright bans on advertising for marijuana businesses.
Medical marijuana dispensaries are prohibited from advertising but many find a way around the ban by direct email and hiring third-party companies to market their products.
Billboards, which are generally protected as free speech, are one of the few locations in the state where marijuana advertising is now allowed.
Jim Borghesani, a marijuana industry consultant, said a blanket ad ban would be unfair given that package stores are allowed to market alcoholic beverages on billboards.
"It's overkill," he said. "We have to get out of this mindset that marijuana is somehow more dangerous than alcohol. It's a legal product that should be treated the same way."
Outdoor-advertising companies frequently challenge billboard restrictions on First Amendment grounds.
Massachusetts Bar Association Chief Legal Counsel Martin Healy said the state has strong free speech protections and an outright ban, if approved, likely wouldn't pass legal muster.
"We have very strong constitutional protections in Massachusetts when it comes to free speech," Healy said. "So the proponents of marijuana would likely have a good case in front of the Supreme Judicial Court to argue that the substance is legal and that they should have the ability to advertise where their services are located and where people can purchase it."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
DiZoglio files bill to outlaw ad vehicle