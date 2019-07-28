NORTH ANDOVER — The recreation complex the town plans to build on 16 acres between North Andover Middle School and the Anne Bradstreet Early Childhood Center received a $110,000 boost from the Legislature.
The money was included in the $43.1 billion budget the Legislature passed Monday and sent to Gov. Charlie Baker.
The cost of the recreation complex is estimated at $8.75 million. It will include two playgrounds, one for children ages 2 to 5, the other for children 5 to 12; an amphitheater for performing arts, school and community activities; two fields with artificial turf that can be used for various sports; a multipurpose court for street hockey, volleyball, tennis, pickle ball and other activities; a basketball half court; an exercise court; a half mile walking trail with rest stations; a picnic area; and a court for bocce and shuffleboard.
Town Meeting approved the recreation complex in 2018. The Community Preservation Fund will provide $6 million of the construction cost. The fund is supplied by a 3 percent surcharge on local real estate tax bills, plus money from the state.
Another $1.5 million will come from the town while the remaining $1.25 million will be contributed by sports and user groups, as well as corporate donations, officials have said.
State Rep. Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover, filed a $50,000 earmark for the project which was co-sponsored by Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover. Their amendment was included in the final version of the budget bill sent to Baker, according to a press release from the office of Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester.
Tarr sponsored an amendment, co-sponsored by Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Haverhill, to add another $60,000 for the project. Tarr and DiZoglio each represent half of North Andover.
“Clearly improved recreational facilities are an important priority for North Andover, and one which has a substantial impact on the quality of life in the town,” Tarr said. “With that priority in mind, we were able to successfully conduct a focused effort in the House and the Senate to support the work of local officials with $110,000 in new resources for planned improvements projects.”
“When complete, the new North Andover recreation complex will be an amazing resource for residents of all ages to enjoy, whether for going on a walk or a run or playing tennis, soccer, basketball, baseball, pickle ball and more,” DiZoglio said.
Minicucci, who represents five of North Andover's eight precincts, said, “This multi-generational recreation complex is a great addition to our community. This facility, right in the heart of town and in walking distance from so many of our schools, will offer North Andover residents a place to come together for sports and community events."
Nguyen represents the other three precincts. She noted North Andover was one of the first communities in the state to adopt the Community Preservation Act.
Nguyen said the town "has done a magnificent job of utilizing this funding source to support projects in town, including the construction of the upcoming recreation complex where residents of all ages will be able to go for a walk or run, play sports, or watch performances at the amphitheater."