METHUEN — The annual fundraising marvel of Christmas decor known as the Methuen Festival of Trees officially kicked off Thursday night with the event, "Tapas, Tinis and Trees."
Guests were treated to goodies from over 30 restaurants across the North Shore while visiting with special guest Taniya Nayak, known best as a host and designer on Home and Garden Television.
Nayak has appeared on shows like "Designed to Sell," "Billion Dollar Block," "House Hunters on Vacation" and "Urban Oasis" in Boston. She is a featured designer on Robert Irvine’s Food Network series "Restaurant: Impossible," where she uses her professional experience to transform suffering restaurants.
During the holidays, Nayak stars as a judge for ABC’s primetime holiday series “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”
Festival organizers said they were thrilled to welcome Nayak to this year's event kickoff in Methuen.
The Festival of Trees is officially open to the public. A full schedule and more information can be found at methuenfestivaloftrees.com.
— Breanna Edelstein, staff writer