METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry and the Rev. Nathaniel Burnes of the First Baptist Church recently announced this year’s Juneteenth celebration will be held at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall at 192 Broadway from 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday.
“There is nothing more important than being able to look past our differences and find commonality in our human experience,” Perry said.
“We can all relate to the joy of being free and, in the case of those enslaved people of Texas in 1865, the jubilation of being freed,” he added. “I am honored to have been asked to be a part of this celebration of our history and look forward to working with Rev. Burnes towards unifying our community.”
Burns said this must also be a time of healing.
“We’re living in tumultuous times,” he said. “Our nation needs healing. Let the healing begin right here in Methuen.”
Although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation took effect on Jan. 1, 1863, the document was not honored by the Confederate States of America.
However, on June 19, 1865, 2,000 Union soldiers commanded by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that two months earlier, the Civil War had ended and the Confederacy was dissolved.
“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” Granger said as he read General Orders No. 3.
With that the 250,000 slaves in Texas, the last in the nation, were no longer held captive.
In 1979, Texas became the first state to recognize the day as a state holiday.
On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth to be a federal holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.