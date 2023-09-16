The Grey Court Poets will host an outdoor poetry reading and open mic along the Methuen Rail Trail today, (Saturday, Sept. 16) starting at 2 p.m. The Grey Court Poets provide a forum where people can come together to share and enjoy each other’s poetry. The event will be near the poets wall performance area just north of the Railroad Street parking lot. For more , go to www.facebook.com/greycourtpoets.
Let your verse be heard
