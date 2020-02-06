LAWRENCE — Following a four month search for a new president and CEO of Lawrence General Hospital, the hospital's board of trustees announced it has promoted its interim CEO, Deborah Wilson, to the position.
The 59-year-old Reading resident is well known in the hospital's community, having served in several executive roles in health care over her career, according to a statement from the board.
Wilson has been at Lawrence General for nearly nine years in the role of senior vice president and chief financial officer, prior to being promoted to executive vice president three years ago.
She has served as interim CEO since last October. Wilson's appointment culminates a four-month search process by the board of trustees, assisted by a national health care recruiting firm and one of the industry’s leading executive development and evaluation consultants.
"We were fortunate to be able to conduct this process in an environment rich with highly qualified candidates, both regionally and nationally," said Bob Gilbert, the chair of the board of trustees. "And at the end of our search, we concluded that the ideal choice is the same person already leading our hospital."
During her years in leadership, Wilson has earned the respect of the executive team and managers, and she is known to the employees as an energetic, effective and passionate leader who listens carefully to their ideas and concerns, according to the statement.
"Board members determined that Deb has the leadership qualities, talent and experience to lead the organization most effectively into the future," said Gilbert. "We are fortunate to have had such a strong internal candidate, who not only has the breadth of experience and skills, but also knows the hospital so well.
"Deb has played a critical role in the hospital’s growth during her time here, demonstrating both long-range vision and the executive leadership skills required to turn vision into action and action into successful health outcomes," Gilbert added.
Wilson said she is pleased and gratified to receive the board’s vote of confidence.
"My priorities going forward are clear," she said. "The communities we serve deserve high-quality, accessible health care, and Lawrence General has worked very hard to build state-of-the-art facilities in Lawrence and in the surrounding communities, like Andover. We have attracted top-notch physicians and specialists, and we have talented, caring nurses and dedicated staff.
"This hospital is an extraordinary community resource, and, in the face of diminishing reimbursement, I am committed to protecting and defending our region’s right to high-quality care," she said.
Over the past four months as interim CEO, Wilson has met regularly with community leaders, legislators, state regulators and donors to advocate for support for local health care and for the access to health care services the Merrimack Valley needs.
"We need more equitable and fair reimbursement from both commercial insurers and governmental payers if we are going maintain the essential services that we provide to the Merrimack Valley," Wilson said. "From being one of the busiest Level III Trauma Centers in the state to bringing more than 1,500 babies into the world each year, Lawrence General is a critical resource in our region. We have a lot of work to do, and we are doing it because we are committed to keeping local care available to the residents of this corner of the state."
At a March 2019 Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Senate Breakfast forum, State Sen. Barry Finegold of Andover said that when Lawrence General does an X-ray, they get reimbursed $100, but if you go to a Boston hospital, that same X-ray ... that hospital gets $175.
"It's so unfair and it's not right," Finegold said at the time. "And why does that matter? Because Lawrence General is our biggest employer and is doing a lot of great things. We need to keep, for the health of our economy, a very good hospital in our region.
Wilson said that without a fair reimbursement, Lawrence General cannot keep up with the cost of operation.
Another of Wilson's goals is to convince people to come to Lawrence General Hospital for their medical care rather than choose a Boston hospital.
"The way we've been convincing patients to stay in our community and avoid the long trip into Boston is to have the best physicians and technology and access to care here at LGH," she said.
Lawrence General Hospital is a regional, independent, nonprofit hospital. Visit online at lawrencegeneral.org.