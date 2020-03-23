LAWRENCE — Reflecting a national problem, Lawrence General Hospital, running short on so-called personal protective equipment, has put out a call for donations.
"We are grateful to those asking how they can help Lawrence General Hospital and our front-line health care team as we respond to the coronavirus pandemic," hospital officials said in a press release. "Many health care providers, including Lawrence General Hospital, are facing a potential shortage of medical supplies including PPE.
"As Lawrence General Hospital continues increasing community testing and care capabilities in response to COVID-19, the hospital is actively searching out, purchasing and accepting donations of additional supplies including PPE."
In a story in The Eagle-Tribune last week, hospital officials said that if the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, as expected, the hospital would soon run out of N95 protective masks, among other protective equipment.
Hospitals all over the state and the country are faced with similar problems. But it's not just face N95 masks -- which are effective at stopping airborne water droplets that could carry the disease. Hospitals also need surgical gloves, plastic shields, safety goggles or glasses, gowns, Tyvek suits (also known as bunny suits), purple top disinfectant wipes, sewn masks, wipes with bleach and hand sanitizer.
According to the press release, N95 masks that say "NIOSH approved" on the box are the top priority.
"We will accept all masks that are new and in packaging," the hospital said, adding that such masks are often used by dentists, veterinarians, tattoo parlors, construction and industrial companies and nail and beauty salons.
Most if not all of those businesses have been shut down by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Surgical gloves, or "non-sterile exam gloves," are also needed. Not needed are winter/seasonal gloves.