LAWRENCE -- Like most hospitals around the state, Lawrence General Hospital is getting ready for the big surge.
Already, LGH has increased the number of critical care beds it has from 19 to 31. And it is poised to add another 12 as soon as the real surge begins.
Over the last few days, the hospital has seen an increase in COVID-19 patients, said Karen Moore, the senior vice president of hospital operations and chief nursing officer at the 186-bed, private hospital.
There are 16 people on ventilators -- most of them COVID-19 patients -- and the demand is expected to grow, she said, to the point where as many as 45 ventilators may be needed. The hospital currently has 35 and is expecting a shipment soon of another 10. There have been a number of deaths at the hospital, but she wouldn't say how many.
"It's going to get worse before it gets better," Moore said. "We are now in a moderate surge."
Holy Family Hospital in Methuen has also increased its intensive care unit beds, moving resources from its affiliate in Haverhill to handle what a spokeswoman called a "dramatic escalation in COVID-19 cases across our service area."
The numbers are staggering. Massachusetts is now reporting more than 15,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 356 deaths. Methuen has 120 confirmed cases and no deaths while Lawrence has 346 cases and four deaths. The numbers rise daily.
According to Lawrence General, the patients with COVID-19 are coming in from all over the region.
Moore said that at the moment, the hospital has enough personal protective equipment for hospital workers as well as ventilators for the expected surge.
But that may not last forever.
"The state predicted, with the curve, the first surge will be very critically ill patients," Moore said. "That's what we're seeing now. Last week, our critical care unit was full."
With the 19-bed unit full, she said, the hospital is opening a second critical care unit, using an area of the hospital known as the "post-acute care unit," where people go after surgery. Since elective surgeries have been canceled statewide, there is more space in other parts of the hospital to handle COVID-19 cases.
"We are using the 12-bed post acute care unit, PACU, which is set up like an ICU," she said. "I'm calling it ICU-2."
Once that's full, the hospital can expand even further by creating a COVID-positive unit where they could put two patients into one room.
"When people are positive, they can share a room," she said.
Measures like these are new for the hospital.
"This is unlike anything we've experienced before," she said. "I've been a nurse for 40 years and this is unprecedented."
Moore went on to explain that the biggest challenge is getting staff up to speed in terms of training and patient care.
While the hospital furloughed 160 people last week, including 16 nurses, none of them were involved with in-patient care, she said, adding that most of the furloughs were voluntary. Further, the majority of those taking the furloughs were non-medical personnel.
That said, every time the hospital adds a critical care bed, it needs a commensurate amount of staffing to support the patient in that bed.
"We have almost 2,000 people on staff and most are trained for emergency responses," she said. Currently, the hospital is involved in cross-training nurses, including those in the PACU, whom she called "highly skilled."
Pre-op nurses are also working alongside critical care RNs, she said.
They augment physician teams as well as what she called "airway management teams," which help with people on ventilators.
So far, she said, only three nurses have been put in quarantine for testing positive for the virus, but none of them were exposed in the hospital. They are all resting at home.