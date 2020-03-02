LAWRENCE — Lawrence Public Library has a commitment to helping residents improve their reading skills. And to further accomplish this goal, library officials say they will hire a part-time literacy coordinator — a position made possible by a $50,000 grant from the Merrimack Valley Credit Union.
The literacy coordinator will be asked to build on programs the library already has and develop classes that meet the community’s needs from elementary school through adult education.
“From our daily conversations with residents and other community organizations, we know there is a huge need for literacy programs in Lawrence that can help people of all ages,” Lawrence Public Library Director Jessica Vilas Novas said.
“In fact, reading tutoring is one of the most requested services from parents," she added. "With the generous grant from Merrimack Valley Credit Union, we are now able to enhance our current literacy programs and develop new ones to help children, teens and adults.”
In 2015, the city convened more than 12 adult education community organizations and determined more than 2,000 residents were waiting for spots in English as a second language or adult education classes. Community organizations continue to report long waiting lists.
More than 30% of Lawrence residents have not graduated from high school; of that portion, 20% have less than a ninth-grade education, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.
“We are committed to supporting the communities we serve in every way possible and this grant allows us to help address a growing need in Lawrence,” John Howard, president and chief executive officer of the Merrimack Valley Credit Union said. “We are proud to partner with the Lawrence Public Library, a trusted community resource that thousands of residents turn to for further education and knowledge. Our team members look forward to growing our partnership and to supporting the development and growth of the new programs.”