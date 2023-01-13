NORTH ANDOVER — The Stevens Memorial Library Board of Trustees during its Jan. 3 meeting voted unanimously to allow up to $60,000 to be spent on library projects in fiscal year 2024.
Library Director Kathleen Keenan said the money will come from bank interest payments that have been made to the library’s Endowment Fund.
Some of the larger purchases within the $60,000 figure include $10,000 for the library’s website, $10,000 for chairs in the Reading Room, $5,000 for a Bookmobile popup library as well as $5,000 for memberships and conferences.
The total figure also includes $20,000 for a building study, which would look at new and efficient ways of using the building space.
While Keenan originally budgeted $10,000 for memberships and conferences, Chairman Stanley Limpert said such a large figure was not necessary for that line item.
“We’ve never come close to spending $10,000 on that category,” he said.
Board member Earl Svendsen said approximately $3,000 was spent on memberships and conferences last year, adding that the excess funds should be moved to another line item in the Endowment Fund Spending Plan.
“The board wants to steer the library operations into the 21st century,” he said.
Although the board increased funding for the building study from $15,000 to $20,000, Keenan said she is confident that funds will also be available from Town Hall for that purpose. Therefore, the library may not need the full $20,000.
“The town has been very supportive when it comes to the big ticket items for infrastructure,” she said.
Board member Ann Cavanaugh suggested lowering the Bookmobile line item which was originally funded at $25,000.
“We’ve been pushing off so many things, we need to move forward,” she said.
Although the figures are expected to change during the next several weeks, the library’s potential budget request for FY24 was $2.4 million as of Jan. 3. In contrast, last year’s adopted budget was $1.2 million.
