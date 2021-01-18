METHUEN — A city police lieutenant involved in a controversial case last summer has retired from the department, according to the city's retirement administrator.
Police Lt. Ron Valliere applied for retirement last week, effective Jan. 14. His last day on the city payroll was Jan. 13, according to Retirement Administrator Kaitlyn Doucette.
When contacted by The Eagle-Tribune via phone Friday morning, Valliere said he did not wish to comment.
“There’s a lot going on right now,” he said.
Valliere’s retirement comes on the heels of Chief Joseph Solomon being placed on administrative leave, and his own upcoming retirement from the department.
In a letter to Mayor Neil Perry dated Jan. 8 that was made available to The Eagle-Tribune, Solomon said, "I am writing to inform you of my intent to retire from the Methuen Police Department as I turn 60 this month.”
The letter went on to say, "While I remain confident in my ability to defend my personal and professional performance in any forum, the ceaseless baseless attacks on my integrity, together with the constant political interference in the management of the department, have created a negative environment that is detrimental to the city, the dedicated members of the department, and to my family and friends."
Last month, the state Inspector General’s Office released a report on the Police Department that found Solomon and superior officers union President Greg Gallant had manipulated union contract negotiations to result in huge raises for the chief and the superior officers.
On Friday, City Council Chairman Steve Saba released a 70-page independent audit of the department, which shows an agency wracked with mistrust over promotions, the perception of favoritism and a lack of diversity, among other findings
The department is also under scrutiny from the state Civil Service Commission over irregular use of part-time, or intermittent officers — something the audit found fault with as well.
The City Council has launched its own investigation into the management of the department, led by Councilor Mike Simard, chairman of the council’s Public Safety subcommittee who also works as a Lawrence police officer.
Valliere, too, has been the subject of controversy in Methuen, involving a case over the summer.
Investigator David O’Laughlin was hired after a 30-second video clip taken by a passenger in a suspect's car showed Valliere pointing a gun at the driver, drawing harsh criticism about his use of force from many of the 19,000 people who watched the interaction on the internet.
Though the traffic stop happened March 5, the video was not posted on social media until early June in the midst of national protests against police brutality.
Valliere was placed on paid administrative leave for several weeks after the video went public. He returned to work only after O’Laughlin cleared him of any wrongdoing.
O’Laughlin reviewed the department’s written use-of-force policy, using that document to compare Valliere’s statements about his actions during the initial stop and statements of the backup officers during the resulting threshold inquiry.
He said the Methuen Police Department’s policies and procedures are consistent with those recommended and approved in Massachusetts, and were followed by Valliere during the incident in question.