Lieutenant will lead Methuen police accreditation

METHUEN — When the going gets tough, send in the Marines.
That's what Mayor Neil Perry and interim Police Chief Thomas McEnaney did recently when they appointed Officer Eric Ferreira as interim police lieutenant in the Office of Professional Standards and Accreditation.
Ferreira will be responsible for addressing the concerns of the recent police audit, which found a number of problems within the Police Department.
One solution proposed by the auditors was to go through an accreditation process, which ties departmental practices to a series of guidelines proposed by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.
In a recent press release from the mayor's office, Perry highlighted the fact that Ferreira, 38, a nine-year veteran of the department, was also recently promoted to sergeant major of the Marine Corps Reserve — the highest rank for enlisted members of the Marine Corps.
“In my short tenure knowing Eric, he has truly demonstrated strong leadership skills," McEnaney said. "This is a testament to the solid recommendation he received to lead our Accreditation and Professional Standards team."
Perry called Ferreira “a consummate professional and a highly respected leader among his peers."
Ferreira said the new post will be much different than his current job in the patrol division, but he relishes the challenge and has already started addressing some of the changes suggested in the audit.
"We currently do not have a promotional policy," he said in an email. "Also, we do not have a policy establishing progressive discipline or how discipline is to be doled out. We are already working on changing these lapses and will have our drafts ready to be signed shortly."
The audit, conducted last year and released publicly in January, found numerous faults with the department's disciplinary policies and promotions, among other issues.
Perry said one of the reasons he brought McEnaney onboard was because of his experience getting the Westford Police Department accredited while he was chief there from 2008 to 2020.
Ferriera said "the biggest thing we need to do right now is clean up all the policies that have anything to do with the police reform bill. A lot of sections of that bill go into effect July 1."
He said many of the measures in the reform bill overlap with some of the guidelines within the accreditation process.
"There's a lot of overlap," he said. "If you get your policies in line with accreditation, you'll be following everything in the reform bill."
Ferriera noted that much of his job would be to codify current practices that are deemed to be working while rewriting or creating new policies.
"It's more along the lines that we have things we've done in practice but not put it on paper before," he said. "A lot of it will be documentation of what we already do."
Ferriera said he's looking forward to the challenge.
"This was something I wanted to do," he said. "Anytime you get selected from among your peers, it's humbling."