ANDOVER — The Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers held its 58th Annual Public Service Awards Wednesday night at the Doubletree Andover Hotel.
The group is a wing of a national service organization dedicated to community service, youth and the prevention of child abuse.
The ceremony was designed to recognize area first responders who put their lives on the line for the betterment of the public good.
This year's honorees were:Andover Fire Department: Deputy Chief Kyle MurphyAndover Police Department: Officer Joseph Magliozzi and Officer Justin Murray
Lawrence General Hospital: EMTs: Tracy Caldwell, Robert Powers, Dave Roberts, Nikki Tran, Andrew Marcotte and Robert Watson; Paramedics: Jeffrey Condon, Jonathan Dyer, Lillian Hampton, Paije Massey and Bryan SullivanLawrence Fire Department: Acting Lieutenant Eric Humphrey, Firefighter Wilson Ventura and Firefighter Peter HumphreyLawrence Police Department: Detective Angel Lopez and Detective Charles SaindonNorth Andover Fire Department: Firefighter/EMT Corey Pramas and Firefighter/EMT Nicholas MartoneNorth Andover Police Department: Police Officer Julie Nigro