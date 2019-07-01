METHUEN — Experts hired to probe how Methuen's school department overran its budget by $4 million last year provided answers and a warning at a special meeting of the City Council Monday.
Seth Racine, a consultant with Open Architects Inc., said that during fiscal year 2018, Methuen schools had a budget of $72 million. Quickly, however, the department overspent that amount, ending the year having spent $76 million.
According to Racine and the research conducted by his firm, the deficit can be pegged to two areas: salaries and special education costs.
"The deficit could have been reduced, and potentially avoided, if better financial systems and internal controls were in place," Racine told councilors.
He made clear that the already-finalized 2020 budget institutes some needed improvements, such as transparency, cohesion and data analysis. But there's still work to be done and habits to change.
For starters, Racine said, the school department currently relies on six different systems to file payroll. It's a process that he believes should be streamlined.
When it comes to managing positions — keeping track of how many jobs there are and which are funded — there is not a formal process in place.
"Key information was not shared across key departments (in crafting the 2018 budget). And some departments had the ability to over-encumber their budgets without approval from the business office," Racine said. "Issues like those have been rectified with the FY20 budget. There were a lot more conversations."
Councilors and the mayor were shocked to hear that the 2018 budget included the elimination of 68 positions, which would have saved the district $2.3 million, according to Racine.
However, he said, 32 of 48 people scheduled to be laid off remained on the district's payroll. The number of people paid on the teachers' pay group actually increased sometime between June and September 2017, he said.
"The number of teaching positions remained constant even after the deficit was publicly announced," Racine added.
He said there was a list of positions and associated names to be laid off, but it was never followed through with.
"We can't say who knew what when," Racine said. "That's beyond the scope of our work, but there was a list already created of who would be laid off."
Mayor James Jajuga, who was a City Councilor at the time, never knew the list existed, according to his Chief of Staff Paul Fahey.
During a discussion at the end of Monday night's presentation, councilors expressed the same surprise and questioned where that process was halted.
The second area of major spending that Racine discussed surrounded special education, specifically paying for students to be educated elsewhere, known as out-of-district placement.
Though the city's district-wide enrollment is down, the specialized needs of students is on the rise, Racine said. Between fiscal year 2017 and 2019, there were 15 more students with educational needs that Methuen could not provide. The cost rose from $64,930 in 2017 to $85,307 in 2019.
Racine's firm found that four related areas of the budget went over their allotted amounts by $2 million, including transportation, out-of-district costs, therapies and bus monitors for special education students.
It's where projecting enrollment and constantly analyzing that data is key, he said.
Racine also mentioned concerns about unused grant money that was returned to the state.
"Communication," he said. "It's making sure that everyone stays on the same page with these things."
When considering future challenges, Racine summarized that the district will need better systems in place, greater financial management, and reliance on data to predict needs before they cause problems.
Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan announced that Brandi Kwong, the new superintendent, has been in touch with her about collectively moving forward as a city.