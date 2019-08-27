LAWRENCE — A Lawrence man has been indicted for causing a head-on crash that killed 11-year-old Taysha Silva and badly injured several of her family members on July 13, according to court paperwork.
A Massachusetts grand jury indicted Selvin Lima, 23, on a long list of charges this week, including manslaughter.
The full list entails three counts of operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon upon a child, two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, failing to stop for a police officer and driving without a license.
Investigators said the deadly crash happened shortly after a Lawrence police officer pulled over Lima in his white 2009 Infiniti G37 for speeding and erratic operation. But Lima fled, police said.
Officials said Lima drove away and lost control of his car at the intersection of Winthrop and Andover streets. He crossed over to the southbound side and hit a black 2016 Honda Civic head-on, officials said.
Police were able to retrieve video of the crash from a nearby business.
Family members have identified those hurt as Taysha Silva's sister, age 8, her cousin, 15, mother, 29, and her mother's boyfriend, age 27.
Silva was arraigned in a hospital bed after sustaining injuries of his own in the crash.
A check of Lima's driving record revealed previous license suspensions for motor vehicle theft convictions in 2013 and a surchargeable accident April 3.
Lima was also previously cited for a seat-belt violation in Middleton and failure to yield at an intersection in Lawrence, according to his driving record which was obtained through the state's Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Reporter Jill Harmacinski contributed to this report.