LAWRENCE — While Selvin Lima faced a judge in Salem Superior Court on Wednesday, family members of the 11-year-old girl he's accused of killing in a car crash watched with T-shirts bearing her photo.
Lima, 23, of Lawrence pleaded not guilty to the charges he was indicted on Monday, including manslaughter with a motor vehicle, three counts of operating under the influence causing serious bodily harm, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child, failure to stop for police, and operating after suspension or revocation of his license.
Judge Jeffrey Karp ordered Lima continued to be held without bail, according to Essex County District Attorney spokesperson Carrie Kimball.
Investigators have said the July 13 head-on crash at Winthrop and Parker streets in Lawrence killed 11-year-old Taysha Rohena Silva of Peabody and seriously injured her 8-year-old sister, cousin, mother and her mother’s boyfriend.
Police say Lima was initially stopped for erratic driving but fled, lost control of his car and hit another car head-on.
Kimball said Lima will be back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Sept. 4.