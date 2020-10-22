While Andover remains in the moderate-risk zone on the state’s COVID-19 map, Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen and North Andover continue to be in the high-risk red zone, based on the latest information published by state health officials.
In its weekly update on municipality-specific coronavirus activity, the Department of Public Health now lists 77 cities and towns in the high-risk, or red zone, signifying that the average daily incidence rate is more than eight cases per 100,000 residents there.
Not much had changed for area communities in the latest update. City and town officials are urging residents to continue limiting their social gatherings and taking all the necessary precautions as the communities try to combat the spread of the virus.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera said he expected his city would be in the red zone again. Lawrence saw an increase in positive cases over the prior two-week period.
“I think it’s a serious problem and people should be concerned,” Rivera said. “This isn’t just about testing. People are not being disciplined about masking or about wearing masks when people come into your homes and they’re traveling without quarantining or testing. That’s going to keep our local economy shut down.”
Rivera said Lawrence has a problem and that the government is trying to do as much as it can without infringing on people’s rights.
“The spread in our community is very wide,” Rivera said.
Eight lanes are open near Lawrence General Hospital for drive-thru testing and three mobile units are roaming in partnerships with the city, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, Fallon Ambulance and Lawrence General Hospital.
Rivera said he talks “on occasion” with Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini and other town managers, but “the response has to be specific to the (Lawrence) community,” he said. “We have guidance from the state but they’re leaving so many decisions up to the local leaders and boards of health to make.”
Andover remains in the yellow zone. The state reported that although the town’s case count went up, there was no change in the rate of positive cases.
North Andover remains designated as high risk, as town and school officials announced on Thursday afternoon that after five high school students tested positive for COVID-19, the high school will transition to remote learning effective Oct. 23 to Nov. 6.
Methuen also saw an increase in positive cases over the prior period.
Methuen’s public schools have launched a new COVID-19 Data Dashboard on the district’s website: methuen.k12.ma.us.
School Superintendent Brandi Kwong said the new dashboard is updated in real time on the district’s website and includes all confirmed cases for students and staff. She noted that if a school does not appear in the summary, there are no reported confirmed cases for that school over the past seven days and that the data will not align to the city and state data for Methuen, as not all staff are Methuen residents.
Kwong said the dashboard will replace the individual letters that principals have been sending out after confirming each case.
“However, letters will continue to be sent to the families of any close contacts to a confirmed positive case,” she said.
In Haverhill, Fiorentini said that although the city remains in the red this week, he is encouraged by signs of a reduction in the spread of COVID-19, with fewer cases being reported than in the previous two weeks.
To further reduce the spread of the virus, Fiorentini is asking residents to continue practicing safety measures including wearing masks, washing hands often, maintaining social distancing and not holding large family gatherings.
He said the highest number of recent cases are among people in their 20s and late 30s and that people in this age group should be extra cautious at this time.
“You are not exempt,” Fiorentini said about people in this age bracket. “We are hearing reports of tailgate parties, get togethers ... this is how it spreads.”
The mayor reported nine new cases on Tuesday, two new cases on Wednesday and 20 on Thursday. He said Thursday’s spike was the result of family clusters.
“One family members gets sick so we track down the others and test them,” he said.
Fiorentini said it is too soon to predict if the city will be out of the red zone next week.