LAWRENCE — Can't get to the Lawrence Public Library but need a new book to read? Lawrence Prospera's SISU Center has you covered, now that the first of the first of several little free libraries has been installed in the city. As part of the group's latest community service project, a library has been installed in the parking lot of Coco Ray's restaurant, 197 Parker St., for everyone to use. It is one of 25 small libraries SISU intends to create across the city, according to Stephanie Pelletier, a case manager with the organization. Joaquin Castillo is among those working on the project, which was conceived after young people in SISU felt access to literacy was lacking in Lawrence, Pelletier said. Castillo and others came together to research little libraries, get donations from the Lawrence Public Library, the offices of state Rep. Christina Minicucci and Mayor Daniel Rivera and other places to fill the shelves, and then got to work building the little libraries. Construction was the easy part, according to Paul Heithaus, director of program development for Lawrence Prospera. As part of a program called Youth Build that operates at the SISU Center, participants like Castillo take part in 10 months of classroom learning combined with construction courses and community service. People who come to the center are typically ages 16 to 24 and at-risk youth, Heithaus said, and are often referred through police and probation departments. Some participate in the program through the city's Safe and Successful Youth Initiative (SSYI), a state-sponsored prevention and diversion program. "The youth that come here and the people that work here have a commitment to bettering their environment and that's exactly how we came up with the little library project," Pelletier said. "It seems like a funny thing for a re-entry program to do, but our youth identified a lack of literacy in the community as a problem. This was their solution to getting books out. We heard reasons like 'my mom never read me books when I was younger' or 'my teachers always had books so I thought it was something special.' To say that the youth are excited about this project is an understatement." Castillo is a success story who has stepped up to mentor young people at SISU, Pelletier said.
"When Joaquin started with us, he had no diploma,'' she said. "Now, he has a diploma, a driver's license and a car and a job at a graphic design studio. He's a youth leader for our screen printing program and is working to mentor others." That graphic design and screen-printing expertise came in handy when the group was looking to put the finishing touches on the name plate of the little library at Coco Ray's. Castillo used what he learned at SISU, researched what he didn't know how to do on YouTube, and was able to finish up the name plate very quickly, Heithaus said. Work on the little free library didn't stop for the group once the display was formally installed. Outreach workers and others continue to swap out books, sanitize the area and add puzzles and other items to be enjoyed. Items taken from the library do not need to be returned, Pelletier said. "For most of these young people, they may be heavily involved in the gang lifestyle, but they do not want to see that for their younger siblings, for their own kids. They want to break that cycle," she said. "When they came up with this idea, it was as much about them wanting to read as it was about them wanting those other kids to have access to those resources." The program is made possible through a partnership with the Lawrence Public Library, with a goal of bringing literacy to residents of the city, no matter what neighborhood they live in. A second little library will soon be installed at Master Pizza Tropical on Broadway.
For Heithaus, a recent interaction between a mother and daughter made all the work worthwhile.
"After the installation, one of our outreach workers was driving past Coco Ray's and the little library there is attached to a bench we built,'' he said. "A girl was sitting on the bench there reading a book she had taken out of the library with her mom. It's seeing things like that that really make this work.''