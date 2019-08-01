HAVERHILL — The University of New Hampshire's Little Red Wagon traveling summer theater troupe will bring a new show to Winnekenni Castle at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
An original production, "Who Came Up With That?" is a trip though time exploring who is responsible for many favorite classic inventions.
If it is rainy or the heat is extreme, the show will take place inside the castle.
The event will be followed by "Balloon Fun Creations" with Doctor Goose. Light refreshments will be available.
Wishing Well donations are always appreciated and help the Winnekenni Foundation to care for the castle, grounds and adjunct buildings, and to keep great programming coming.
Visit the Little Red Wagon at https://cola.unh.edu/theatre-dance/academics/youth-programs/little-red-wagon.
The Castle can be contacted at winnekenni@yahoo.com or 978/521-1686. Visit online at www.winnekenni.com.
Saltonstall tours are Sunday
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will hold Saltonstall tours at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Walk the same land and hear stories about the family lineage of Sir Richard Saltonstall of England, who set sail with his five children to America with John Winthrop’s fleet, the Massachusetts Bay Colony, from the early 1600s. Learn about their importance to the history of Rowley, and connections to Haverhill’s first settlers, to the Buttonwoods Museum, and to the Salem witch trials.
Attendees of both Saltonstall tours will be entered into a drawing for two free tickets to the October performance of “Saltonstall's Trial” by Punctuate4 Productions at the Larcom Theater in Beverly.
Admission for these tours is free for museum members and $5 for non-members.
Take advantage of the museum's summertime, half-price membership promotion for first time members. Sign up for membership and take this tour for free.
The Buttonwoods is at 240 Water St. Please enter via John Ward Avenue.
National Night Out is Tuesday, Aug. 6
HAVERHILL — Police will host National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street.
Open to all residents, the event will feature free hot dogs and hamburgers cooked by members of the police department, as well as face painting, Phil the Magician, live music by Be Imagine, music by DJ Al, Kona Ice, inflatable amusements, a dunk tank, basketball games, a fire department smoke house, a water park and information booths.
Get to know your local police while they cook up some great food.
This community-police partnership has been held the first Tuesday of every August since 1984 and is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States and Canada. The event aims to increase awareness about police programs in communities, such as drug prevention, town watch, and other anti-crime efforts.
Free concert at Meetinghouse Park
HAMPSTEAD — MARK209 will perform at Meetinghouse Park on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. The quartet will present a family friendly concert featuring patriotic, country and gospel selections – always encouraging audiences to clap, shout and sing-along.
The free weekly concert series is sponsored by Hampstead Cable TV. Concert-goes are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnic lunches and in lieu of admission, donations suitable to send to those in the military. Monetary donations are also accepted to help with the cost of shipping. Rain venue is Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St.
Visit online at meetinghousepark.org or call 603-560-5069. MARK209 will be performing an additional 17 concerts in the New England area during their August visit, including a live filming of a DVD at the Rochester Opera House. For more information, call 603-329-6047.
Lane closures announced
LAWRENCE — Drivers should expect lane closures on Route 110 (Haverhill Street) near Ames Street from 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5. Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said these disruptions are necessary so that work crews can safely and effectively perform street reconstruction work at the intersection of Route 110 and Ames Street.
Route 110 eastbound near Ames Street will be closed starting at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and the westbound direction will then be closed at 9 p.m. All lanes of traffic in each direction will be fully open by 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5.
A detour route will be in place during this time and will divert traffic from Route 110 to Milton Street, to Providence Street, to Ames Street, to Smith Street, to Royal Street, and back to Route 110.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
This work is part of an on-going construction operation at the intersection of Route 110 and Ames Street that will continue through the spring of 2020.
Drivers should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency situation. For more information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:
Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.
Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.